NAFRC trains 162 retiring Military personnel on post-service life

Kindly Share This Story:

…Manage your retirement benefits well- CDS admonishes retirees

By Evelyn Usman

One hundred and sixty-two personnel of the Armed Forces have completed a three-month training at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC, Oshodi, Lagos , as part of efforts to reintegrate them into civil life.

Two additional officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps also underwent the post service training. The retiring personnel comprised 81 from the Nigerian Army, 69 from the Nigerian Navy and 12 from the Nigerian Air Force. Seven, out of the 162 retiring Military personnel were women.

Speaking at the Passing Out Ceremony of NAFRC Trainees Course 02/2020 stream 2, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, described the successful completion of the course as a testament to the trainees determination , commitment and discipline, which he said were attributes of what they acquired in the course of their active service to their fatherland.

General Olonisakin explained that the Trainees’ Pre-Retirement Course was to give the retiring personnel the requisite rudiments for a successful reintegration into civil life, after a meritorious service to the country.

Expressing optimism that they would enjoy their post-service life and apply the knowledge and skills they had acquired during their service years, Olonisakin who was the Special Guest of Honour, reminded the trainees that “you will from now on take full charge as planners and executors of your personal daily activities.

“This may sound exciting and promising but beware; you need to properly manage your freedom in order to be successful. The society will expect a high moral standard and discipline from you.

“You will also be required to always prove your worth after passing through a highly disciplined system like the Armed Forces of Nigeria. As our ambassadors, I believe you are all capable of excelling in your future endeavors and positively influence your environment for the economic, social and political benefits of our dear country.

“It is equally necessary for me to inform our discharging colleagues that Post-Service life has its peculiar challenges. Some of these challenges you may encounter would include but not limited to management of resources especially, retirement benefits, influences from friends and family members, management of both mental and physical health as well as integrating with the civil society.

Therefore, I urge you to be proactive in your conduct in order to avoid or overcome these challenges. It is also risky for you to embark on a new life style that is above your means, or engage in non-lucrative ventures. Neither should you abstain from physical exercises.

“I am sure that your training here has exposed you to several vocational opportunities, entrepreneurship procedures and general management skills to alleviate the above mentioned pit falls in order to have a stress-free and meaningful life in retirement.

“In this light, I urge you to employ the various instructions and skills you have acquired while undergoing Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre training for peaceful and productive economic life as you reintegrate into the Nigerian civil society”.

He commended the Commandant of the centre, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, and his team on what he described as their relentless efforts at ensuring that Armed Forces personnel were exposed to the latest trends in global entrepreneurship and management training.

Earlier in his opening remark, Commandant of the NAFRC, AVM Amao, disclosed that the centre had so far trained 48,000 personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria since inception.

He informed that the centre also ran the mid level officers course as well the senior officers entrepreneurship management workshop and had successfully conducted various vocational courses to residents in both Mushin and Ikorodu local government areas of Lagos sate, as well as youths in different Military barracks across Nigeria.

The Commandant said,“the centre Agric wing has conducted trainings and cultivated several economic and vegetables farms in the Nigerian Army Cantonment , Ojo, Nigerian AirForce Base Ikeja and Navy town, Ojo. This same gesture has also been extended to several Military formations in Abuja, Kaduna, Bauchi, Makurdi and Plateau states”.

“The training will provide beneficiaries to be equipped with skills of self income sustenance, earn meaningful income while keeping positively engaged. This enables them to contribute meaningfully to their various societies, thus reducing crimes, criminality as well s other vices from our society.

These are deliberate steps towards building a greater Nigeria”.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his support, as well as the Service Chiefs, Amao ,boasted that the Centre under his watch, would be committed to exploring ways and means to enhance the process of teaching and learning at the centre and by extension, harness the available human and infrastructural capitalto transform the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement centre into a world class centre of excellence of international best practices in vocational training.

By the way, the retiring personnel resumed at the centre on October 2, 2020, where they undertook a documentation and medical examination in line with the Covid-19 protocols. Thereafter, they were exposed to orientation from various departments and workshops , referred to as workshop selling, from where they would identify viable workshops of their choice to sign in.

The workshops included auto mechanics, Fine Arts, Information Technology, Ceramics, Photography, plumbing, Music , refrigerator, air conditioning , baking, among others.

More photos below…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: