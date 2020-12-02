NAFDAC cautions against use of BB Glow Soul cream

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday issued a strong warning to members of the public against the use of BB Glow Soul body cream.

The warning is contained in a statement signed by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to Adeyeye, NAFDAC has been informed that the Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) had banned the product having found it injurious to health.

She said that the product had been found to contain Hydroquinone and Tretinoin, which she said could cause redness of the skin, hypersensitive skin as well as the increase in the risk of skin cancer.

“Hydroquinone causes redness of the skin, discomfort, unwanted skin changes, the skin becomes hypersensitive, can prevent pigmentation (depigmentation).

“It could also reduce skin protection against harmful UV rays; the use of Tretinoin without the supervision of health professionals can cause the skin to be reddish, uncomfortable, painful, peeling, and hypersensitive to sunlight.

“NAFDAC implores importers, distributors, and retailers to immediately stop the importation, distribution, and sale of BB Glow Soul Cream cosmetic products.

“Any member of the public in possession of the implicated cosmetic products is implored to submit them to the nearest NAFDAC office,’’ Adeyeye urged.

She further encouraged healthcare professionals and consumers to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of the product to the nearest NAFDAC office and NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLL-FREE from all networks.

The D-G added that Nigerians could also report the effects of this product via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng or the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng.

Vanguard News Nigeria

