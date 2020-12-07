NACCIMA calls for OPS involvement in policy formulation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has called on governments at all levels to engage the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) in the articulation and implementation of policies that would rescue the country’s economy from recession.

The NACCIMA said the OPS participation would enable the government to realise its objective to ensure economy’s recovery from recession in the first quarter of 2021 as projected by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

At its 2020 Fourth Quarter Council Meeting, which was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the NACCIMA Council also called for stronger synergy between monetary and fiscal policies that would engender inclusive growth and development in some strategic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and mining.

The Council also emphasised the need to pay serious attention to the diversification of the economy and the faithful implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan in a way that would tackle unemployment and infrastructural development.

Kindly Share This Story: