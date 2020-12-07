My vision 2040 will turn Ethiope East socio-economic fortune for good – Pharm. Ofobrukueta

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says His 2040 Vision Will Provide Employment For Youths

Honorable Victor Ofobrukueta is the Leader of Ethiope East Legislative Arm. He is also the Delta State Chairman, Association of Pharmacists . In this interview, he talks about his developmental blueprint for the local government which will span a 20 year period, why he is contesting for the coveted position and other sundry issues.

What would you say is the driving force behind your decision to contest for the position of Chairman, Ethiope East local government?

Well, my driving force has always been service to my people. After my primary education in Okurepo, I moved to Benin for my secondary and university education, however, I decided to return back home. Honestly, as a pharmacist, I would have gone to Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt where the practice of pharmacy is more lucrative, however, due to my passion to serve my people, I relocated back home. When I came back home, even as a pharmacist, I contested for councilorship to enable me bond with my people; I want to know their yearnings and aspirations but I didn’t win. However, that did not deter me, so I contested again in 2014, but came short, again. That administration appointed me Supervisor for Health Ethiope East. So, between 2014-2017, I was the supervisor for Health, Ethiope East.

Again, as a renowned pharmacist, having practiced for over a decade, I still decided to contest as a councilor and good fortune smiled on me in 2018. So you can see the passion to serve my people. For the past six years, I have understudied the local government, first as supervisor for health and now as a serving councilor and I can tell you that I know exactly what my people need, and if given the mandate as local government chairman, I will hit the ground running because I already have the requisite experience and what it takes to transform the local government.

Some politicians from Abraka axis are clamoring that the chairmanship position should go to an indigene of Abraka. What are your thoughts?

Every citizen of Ethiope East has the legitimate right to aspire for any position that is due to Ethiope East. So the aspiration by Abraka sons and daughters is a legitimate aspiration; the aspiration by Agbon sons and daughters too, is also a legitimate aspiration. Coincidentally, I am also an Abraka son since my mother is from Abraka while my father is from Agbon axis so that gives me an added advantage. If I am elected chairman, an Abraka son has been elected as there will be no marginalization. So the aspiration of the Abraka people too will be met in me.

So what are your plans for Ethiope East communities, if given the mandate?

My first line of action, within the first 100 days in office, will be to draw a road map for the wholistic development of Ethiope East. It will be christened “ Vision 2040“. It will be my developmental blueprint, which will involve the best brains in the council. The key stakeholders would sit down and determine how we will develop the local government for the next 20years. That blueprint is going to outlive me as it will not be for my administration alone. There is paucity of funds in local government administration, so we exist only for payment of salaries. Ethiope East depends solely on subvention from the Federation’s Account, and I can tell you that what is coming from the federation’s account monthly cannot service the wage bill of the local government. The Governor of Delta State usually augment payment of salaries every month since 2015. In view of this, there has to be a deliberate attempt to take us from this predicament, hence; the vision 2040. It is something we need to do so that we can look at other source of revenue for the local government.

Talking about “ Vision 2040“, what are the things we should look out for when you emerge?

Obviously, Vision 2040 will bring massive development in the long run. Firstly, we will be looking at a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement. We have many unemployed youths roaming the streets and the local government cannot employ them. We cannot employ them because we lack the financial resources, even those we employed, we find difficult to pay. As you know, many persons are engaged in farming, unfortunately, it is subsistence farming, not commercial farming. The local government cannot go into commercial farming because we don’t have the resources. So, we intend to engage these private farmers in the PPP arrangement so that some of them can expand their farms. For example, those into poultry can expand their farms as Ethiope East can become an egg distribution hub in Delta. When you have such a big farm where they produce over a million eggs per day, you would agree with me that the workforce of that farm would increase and that would lead to the employment of many youths. Another key area under the PPP arrangement is the tourism potential of Ethiope East.

The Abraka River that spans through Abraka to Ekpan-Ovu , is something that can be harnessed and turned into a huge tourist centre. It is not a project the local government can finance, but when you have people that can articulate and interpret this blueprint, we will be able to woo credible investors. Once these potentials are harnessed, we would have succeeded in creating jobs thereby deflating the unemployment market. My administration, even with the critical situation, will still train youths in different skills such as welding, tailoring, barbing, hair dressing and many others. We will train 3 per ward yearly and that would give us 33 in a year, and in three years, we would have trained over a hundred persons in different skills. In addition, we will also empower them with starter packs.

Have you made any effort to sell your vision to stakeholders in Ethiope East? If yes, what is the level of acceptance?

As Leader of the Legislative Arm, you know that the people know me and I know them. The election is in two phases; first is the party’s primary and the second is the generality of the people. The level of acceptance from my people is on the high side. Once we start engaging the people, we will also put our scorecard on the table. Despite the tough times in the local government, we have been able to affect the people positively. For example, as a supervisor under the administration of Chief Majemite, despite scarcity of funds, we were able to set up health centers in areas of need within the local government.

For instance, Okpara waterside is a big community but there was no health center there before Majemite came on board; they had to travel to Igun or Eku for primary healthcare but when I was supervisor for health, we were able to set up one health center for them to ease the stress. Today, what you are seeing in Ethiope East is fantastic.The only thing we would do differently is the blueprint we are going to introduce. Clearly there is need to diversify; we need to implement PPP, and we need to bring the private sector into the system. We need to convince them to come and invest because so many private sectors will not believe now, so; we are going to sell this vision to them and convince them to become part of the development of Ethiope East.

How would you access Chief Majemite’s administration?

This administration has done above average considering the prevailing economic situation. One key area this administration has done excellently is the security of lives and property. Before the advent of this administration, Ethiope East used to be the den of kidnappers. On the contrary, when this administration came on board in 2014 till date, people can sleep with their eyes close. Also, within the resources available to this administration, you can see that it has been able to execute some key projects.

How would you describe the relationship between the legislative arm and the executive arm in the local government area?

The relationship is simply cordial. We listen to the executive, and work together as a cohesive unit. We listen to what they want to do, critically appraise it and once we see that their actions are in the interest of the people, we support it.

Being the leader of pharmacy union in Delta, this makes you a stakeholder in the state. How would you access the level of development in this oil-rich state?

Under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Arthur Okowa, Delta State has done excellently and I will tell you without mincing words, especially in the areas of road construction, healthcare delivery, education and so on. Except the issue is not brought to the attention of His Excellency, so long the issues are brought to his attention, he attends to them immediately. That is to say the governor is a listening governor.

Five years ago, he took over a recessed economy where payment of salaries to workers in the state was an issue, but he has been able to manage it and we are gradually coming out of this crisis. Look at what he has done in terms of road construction, renovations of primary and secondary schools and the likes. The Governor has done well and the state is moving in the right direction.

What parting words do you have for party leaders in the local government?

I urge them to conduct free and fair primaries. All the aspirants for the chairmanship position are competent. I want our leaders to critically access the aspirants using the 3Cs-Competence, Commitment and Character. Those are the three Cs you need to be a great leader.

Are you confident of victory in the coming election if it is conducted free and fair?

Yes, I am very confident of victory. I am a grassroots man and I have been in the party for a long time. I interact with them and they believe in me. So, if there is primaries, I am confident. I may not get 100 per cent but the quota I need to get victory is what matters.

