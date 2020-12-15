My Hustle: Day I damaged customer’s dashboard while washing his car — Echioda Harrison

Kindly Share This Story:

This week on My Hustle, VanguardLive crew caught up with Echioda Harrison, a carwash attendant who shared his experience on the job, his unforgettable moments and his aspiration.

My Hustle on VanguardLive is a new series where we catch up with the real hustlers on the streets, breaking a sweat and working their socks off to make ends meet.

We would like to share your story to inspire others, reach out to ogunyinkavictor@vanguardngr.com with the subject: MY HUSTLE

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: