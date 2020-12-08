My guarding angel won’t forgive me if I reconcile with Obasanjo ― Aare Adams

Kindly Share This Story:

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, on Tuesday, said he does not have a reason to reconcile with former President Olusegun Obasanjo noting that his guarding angel will not forgive him if he reconciles with the former president.

Aare Adams, who spoke at a press conference at his Omole residence in Lagos, berated the former president who cast aspersion on his character.

It was recently reported that the former president and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland had reconciled their 15-year-old feud at Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s residence in Lagos.

But Obasanjo dismissed the reconciliation saying he has no fight to warrant r­econciliation with Ad­ams.

According to Obasanjo, “It is true that I pai­d a personal visit to­ Chief Ayo Adebanjo a­t his residence in Le­kki Phase 1 on Decemb­er 2, 2020 and I met ­Gani Adams there.

“I have no quarrel wit­h Gani Adams, but for­ his past way of life­ which was not in acc­ord with my standards­ and principles. I h­ave in the past, both­ in government and ou­t of government, refu­sed to grant Gani’s r­equest to visit me.”

However, reacting to Obasanjo’s remarks, Aare Adams said it was necessary for him to respond to the former president.

Besides, Adams expressed worry over the state of insecurity in the country saying the “only way to address the state of insecurity is for us to restructure the country.

“When we restructure our security, we can have four levels of police. We can have the federal, regional, state and local government police.”

