My foray into fashion entrepreneurship – Salimon Oluwatosin Sandra

Kindly Share This Story:

Salimon Oluwatosin Sandra, CEO of The Cassierhair Brand and Cassiefashionistas fashion retail brand is also a realty consultant and manager, wife and a mother to an amazing daughter, Elena.

As the CEO of two fashion/beauty brands, one may erroneously be tempted to believe the love for money that comes with the fashion, beauty and lifestyle sector endeared her to the fashion business.

However, such is not the case with Salimon Oluwatosin Sandra, who has revealed what inspired her foray into fashion and beauty entrepreneurship.

Recalling what inspired her journey into the establishment of her fashion brands during a chat, she said with nostalgia; “My journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur was fueled by my passion to become more than the average. I have always strived for success and my love for everything beauty and wellness gave me an immense boost to delve into entrepreneurship.”

Speaking further she shed light on projects she is currently working on; “We are working on expanding the CassieHair franchise within and outside Nigeria. Currently, we are working on opening a new outlet very soon. We can’t disclose the location just yet, but be rest assured that you all will love”, she revealed.

READ ALSO:

On her future plans, she said; “My future plans are centered on positioning my company and my brand as first-choice for the modern man and woman’s varied fashion, beauty and wellness needs. I also intend to maximize my opportunities in realty, thereby expanding my value chain.”

She however didn’t fail to drop pieces of advice for aspiring creative people out there. “One principle I live by is, I try not to talk down on myself and my capabilities. Once you understand that you are your only limit, and then every other thing gets easier. Believe in yourself, face your fears, challenge yourself, take that risk and watch how everything will blossom for you”, she advised.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: