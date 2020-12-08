Kindly Share This Story:

Young Politician, Boluwatife Ojo, has lamented on the displeasure his family has shown him since venturing into politics. He said the insecurities that come with politics have left his family at the edge.

The 25-year-old, who is a thriving comedian, Travel Ambassador, and Political activist, was indomie campus ambassador for indomie Nigeria for his fluent way of speaking and coordinating skills in Federal University, Abeoukuta.

“My family has spoken with me in regards to my involvement in politics, they believe my life is at risk and as the first son and breadwinner of the family, I am very important to my family. It’s been 7 years since I lost my father, ‘GOD rest his soul’, I have been the father figure to my two brothers and little husband to my mum. My mother does not want to lose another man in her life, so I can fully understand her plight, however, It won’t stop me from being a political practitioner. I want to live a life where I make a difference and become a role model for my supporters and even my younger brothers”. Bolu narrated.

During the chat with Boluwatife Ojo, he declared he would be laying the necessary foundation to facilitate his entry into the Lagos State House of Assembly.

” I have always tried to be on my own, steer clear of troubles but having seen the efforts my fellow youths put into the dismissal of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, it gave me a reason to believe that we [Youths] deserve a seat at the summit of politics in Nigeria. We need to have a say in the affairs of the country, gone are the days when youths were Okay with being bystanders. And what better way to make a mark than being involved in politics. My mum always says ‘If you want something done to your taste, do it yourself’. I seek a better government, so why don’t I be the government?”

With a resurgence of youth seeking political positions, it remains to be seen if indeed Nigerian youths have what it takes to truly make a difference and succeed where their predecessors faltered. For the Nigerian youths, they said they are leaders of tomorrow, however, the youth believes tomorrow is now, he said.

