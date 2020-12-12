Kindly Share This Story:

Salon consultant and the founder of Salon Business Africa, Uche Umana has a career spanning over 16-years.

She has worked as a Human Resources Manager, Business Development Officer, General Manager in the finance, oil/gas, hospitality, human resources, consulting & marketing sectors. In this interview, she takes us into the world of her career.

Tell us about yourself.

My name is Uche Umana; a salon consultant and the founder of Salon Business Africa. In the course of my career that has spanned for over 16-years, I have worked as a human resources manager, Business Development officer, General Manger and these jobs span through Finance, Oil and Gas, Hospitality, Human Resources, Consulting & Marketing. On these jobs and personal capacity, I have trained and acquired some certifications from CIPS-UK, HSE, EDC, IAT, as a certified Hair Practitioner, Brand Educator & Manufacturer Trainer.

In the past five years; I have launched the first business and education platform for salon owners with over 1000 registered participants across Africa, hosted the first ever salon business seminar in Port Harcourt, Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja in 2019, successfully trained over 900 participants for Nigerian Ports Authority’s CSR project in Rivers State, trained Hairdressers and salon owners for international brands like Revlon Professional, Olaplex to mention a few.

My drive to get more people to run sustainable beauty businesses in Nigeria stems from my vision which is in line with the SD Goal 8 creating decent work and economic growth. I train salon business owners and hairdressers on industry skill, business structuring and pursuing career paths; a service that comes with mentorship and follow-up to ensure participants have sustainable businesses.

Why did you leave the Oil and Gas industry to the Salon/Lifestyle industry?

I always move across industries; oil and gas was one of them. But I’d say my drive has being to work on jobs that challenge and develop me as an individual. My big picture was to get to a level where I would go into beauty and salon business as a professional because it has always been my vision and passion for as long as I can remember. Looking back in retrospect, I believe every job I ever took, intentional or not; was to prepare me to take the salon business to the next level since the industry didn’t make provision to pursue a career path or run a sustainable business especially in Nigeria.

Do you know you will become a Salon Business consultant?

I’ll say no because when I started pursuing a career path in this industry, I didn’t know that such a position existed. Salon business and career are taught as skill in Nigeria and I just wanted something better. Every time I failed, I was forced to look for solutions and in my case create them because none existed. So I started acquiring professional education from international schools and brand manufacturers.

What do you think is the major problem of the Salon Business industry in Africa?

I’d say the fact that most people venture into this business without having a 360 knowledge of what they are venturing into or knowing that there is a structure that allows the business run profitably; that departments like administration, operations, human resource, customer relations and marketing for salon business exist and MUST be sorted out first before they spend their first naira on any infrastructure or equipment.

Another major challenge with the industry is the fact we have a lot of skilled than educated hands for hire. These two major factors led to Salon Business Africa and our core focus which is providing business and industry education for salon business owners and their staff.

What would you say are the secrets of your success?

First I’d say my family; they are my most amazing support system. When you have peace at home, your speed and desire to succeed becomes accelerated. Then I study a lot, I am constantly looking for ways to self develop. So there is always one or 3 certifications, programs, events or seminars scheduled every quarter and it is never restricted to my industry alone.

And this has given me access to a lot of networks, platforms and knowledge.

What is your basic business philosophy?

To be the education center for beauty business owners and hairdressers in Africa.

What experience(s) would you say have shaped your financial/business attitude?

I would say my failures and losses. I closed business 3 times in 6 years and lost millions with each time I shutdown. Like most people who venture into this industry; we always think finance and passion is enough to succeed. I learnt the hard way that I could have saved money and time if I had opened myself earlier to industry education, programs and mentorship before starting each time.

What’s your prediction for the African Salon Business industry in 2021?

Beauty and salon business will always be profitable and successful because what we sell is self confidence, peace of mind and wellness, these services will always be in demand and those who understand how to offer and sell it will make the most of 2021. And dare I say that they have started structuring this already.

What are the best ways for emerging and established salon owners in Africa to build a formidable structure for their business?

They have to learn the beauty industry business. These have been made available as Standard operating systems that cover the day to day activities of every staff including the business owner, the salon/ beauty marketing mix, which covers how to sell salon business in Africa, salon structure manuals and consultants who can set up, operate, run and handover these businesses. There is so much resources out there to ensure that salon businesses succeed.

