My awards, a proof that hard work pays – Sharon Okpamen

For fair and beautiful Abudu, Edo State born actress cum filmmaker, Okpamen Enorese popularly known as Sharon Okpamen, consistency and hard work are the secrets of her rising career in Nollywood.

The multiple award winning starlet reiterated that indeed hard works pays, seeing the number of prestigious awards she has bagged.

“I have been awarded by j-drims moving pictures as the best producer of the year 2017 for the movie tilted OLIGHI, then I grabbed the Best lead character award by high combination ent 2018, recognition award by Edisa award 2019, icons award (beauty influential ) and many more,” she said excitedly.

On the big lessons of life that she has learnt in the course of her career as an actress and producer, Okpamen says decency is her biggest of all. “To be decent makes you an icon. Female celebrities should learn to close their legs because men will come in different form,” she hinted.

Wondering what could have motivated Okpamen Enorese to grow from actress to producer and the kinds of movies that appeals to her as a producer?

Hear her: “As an actress I only do what I am asked to do, I don’t own or control the script. However, I have messages that I want to pass to the society and they can only be achieved as a producer. So, I needed to have to privilege to pass my message. I have produced more than 20 movies and I have lots count of how many movies I have featured in.”

At some point, Okpamen was labeled by some critics as a ‘cultural’ producer, she corrects is this impression, “That’s not true, I do English movies too, but there was many wrongs to be corrected as far as my origin is concern, hence I have to do more of my cultural movies. This can be proven by movies like TAKE A FALL produced by me and SLEEPLESS a New English movie coming out soon.”

Looking back, Sharon Okpamen considers these her movies her best so far, Eshikito, Odehiomwan and Olighi.

