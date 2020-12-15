Movie producers inaugurate new EXCOS in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

…Vow to raise standard of movie productions

By Chinedu Adonu

The Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Enugu State Chapter on Saturday vowed to combat and eradicate low quality productions in the state.

The chairman of the association, Mr John-Paul Nwanganga who said this during the inauguration of the new EXCO of the association in Enugu State was elected into office in an election which he won with a landslide recently.

The inauguration which was conducted by the National President of the association and veteran movie producer Mrs Peace Anyiam-Osigwe attracted top Nollywood actors and directors in the state.

Speaking after the inauguration, the new chairman, Mr John-Paul Nwanganga who promised to work to satisfy the yearnings of all the members of the association in the state, expressed happiness over the success of the inauguration.

“I feel good and honoured to be elected and inaugurated as the new chairman of film producers in Enugu state. To whom honour is given much is expected. I won’t say much because I believe in action.

“I will not relent in making sure that the film industry in Enugu state become the best in the country. I need only 5 months to bring a great change in AMP. One thing I must assure you is that there will be no local film production any longer in the state.

“Association of Movie Producers, Nigeria has always been known for its impeccable standards and Enugu State chapter has strived to maintain the status quo. We will ensure that we tackle piracy with the help of the police and other security agencies.

“It is my honest hope that this inauguration will mark a new dawn of greater achievements and ensure that we reach the next milestone of success in this organization,” Nwanganga said.

On his part, the Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr, Kingsley Nnebo said that the inauguration of the association will reawaken the film making industry in the state.

Mr. Nebo while ensuring that film production would be taken to new heights in Enugu State, pointed out that the association will ensure that poor quality films do not find their way into the market.

“Today I feel satisfied because the inauguration of association of movie producers, AMP, Enugu state chapter was successful. We have put in a lot of effort in planning this event and we are happy that it is a success.

“We just reawakened movie producers association in Enugu which is like the mother of other associations in movie industry. AMP supervises other associations. We believe that the reawakening of AMP will enhance film production in Enugu State.

“I want to project the film industry in a greater light and show the world what film making in Enugu State is all about. We want to use the platform to showcase African culture and tackle societal issues and other important agenda”, he said.

Other inaugurated members include, Amb Cynthia Agbo, Vice Chairman, Chukwunonyelum Okereke, Secretary, Nkiru Sylvernus Organising Secretary, Elder Emmanuel, financial secretary, Mr Uche Kenneth, Treasurer, Chinwo Eboh Chief Whip and Henry Mba, Assistant Secretary.

Dignitaries at the inaugural occasion were; Patience Ozokwor, Zack Orji, Rita Edochie, Samuel Aghanti, Obi Okoli, John Okafor, Martin Onyemaobi, Diewait Ikpechukwu, Hon. Amos Oshi, NKC Justice, Honourable Chidi Ilogebe.

Others are, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, Cynthia Agbo, Chukwunonye Okereke, Kingsley Nnebo, Okoro Emmanuel, Kenneth Anike and Chinwe Eboh.

Vanguard News Nigeria

