Mother of molested Deeper Life High School pupil accuses Akwa Ibom Commissioner of intimidation

…No, it’s not true – State govt

By Harris Emanuel

Deborah Okezie, mother of Don Davis, a pupil of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has talked about being intimidated after she was summoned by the Commissioner for Education for further investigation into the alleged molestation of her ward.

But the state government has rebutted the allegation, saying that there was no iota of truth in it.

In a video posted on her Twitter handle, the embattled woman alleged that the Commissioner attacked her as soon as she walked into her office on the invitation for further probe into the matter, adding that the Commissioner also accused her of trying to disgrace her office.

“Let the truth stand. I promised Nigerians that I will keep them updated as Don Davis case. You called me to bring my phone for investigation and as soon as I walked in, you started attacking me, that why I did go on the live broadcast? I asked you a question. Why did you bring me to your office to be attacked? Why retrieve my phone? What are we hiding? Which other evidence do you need?”

Responding, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Iniobong Ememobong dismissed the allegations of attack and intimidation, saying that the government would not join issues with her on the matter.

He said, “No such thing happened. The Commissioner for Education could not have intimidated her. It’s not in her character to do such a thing. We refuse to join issue with the woman.

“I have spoken with the Commissioner for Education who told me that no such thing happened.

On whether the investigation will be thorough, transparent and dispassionately done, Ememobong gave the assurance that the report would not be skewed as it would a true reflection of the matter.

He said, “The investigation borders on things that are partly civil and criminal offences. So, the state government will undertake its part which is the civil offence, while the Police which I am sure you are already aware will handle the criminal part. There is nothing to hide. There is no interest to protect. The report will be reflective of the situation.”

