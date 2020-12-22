Mortgage bank builds Enyimba Mall, provides 6000 yearly shelters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

AG Mortgage Bank has disclosed that it’s largest commercial mortgage building, Enyimba plaza, is almost completed in Aba, Abia state.

The mortgage bank also said that as a shelter-driven institution, it has graduated to providing 6000 Nigerians with shelter on yearly basis.

It said that the provision is in accordance with its mandate of reducing Nigeria’s housing deficit.

Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Dr Ngozi Anyogu made the disclosures in Enugu during a Meet and Greet forum for customers and stakeholders in the South East.

He said that the Enyimba Mall with over 1000 shops is the best to bargain for a commercial mortgage in the country.

He noted that the bank wants to measure its performance with international standard of operation by providing sustainable services to the people.

“We intend to provide 1000 mortgages to 1000 families in a year and we took an average family size of six. So, if you take an average family size of six, you are actually putting shelter over the head of 6000 persons if you provide 1000 mortgages in a year.

“We were set up to provide housing, to support the purchase of houses on instalment bases. That is what Mortgage is all about. A mortgage is about owning a home and paying for it over lent of time so that it doesn’t drain your cash flow.

“I advise our customer to invest in the long term. The long term investment in AG Mortgage Bank can come in two ways. One is by way of equity involvement, Anyogu advised.”

He urged customers to invest in long term investment with AG Mortgage Bank to help them provide an affordable and sustainable estate to the people across the country.

