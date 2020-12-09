More hurdles for Adamawa governor ahead of 2023

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

Another governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Adamawa state, Chief Emmanuel Bello, has decamped to the All Progressive Party, APC.

This brings to two the number of governorship candidates that have decamped to the APC ahead of the 2023 election.

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Commander Abdulaziz Nyako had earlier dumped the party for APC.

The duo while dumping their parties said they are dissatisfied with the present leadership style of the PDP led government in the state.

The ADC candidate, Abdulaziz Nyako, who has been in alliance with the present PDP government in the state stated that he left the party for his former party, APC, for better governance ahead of 2023 general elections.

On his part, Chief Emmanuel Bello, a former member of the House of Representatives said he decided to join the APC after a meeting with six Governors from the party, and believe that his move will change the political narrative of the state.

Emmanuel had represented Gombi/Hong from 2007 to 2011in the House of Representative.

He revealed that he has since formalised his membership with the ruling party.

“It’s a time to take over Adamawa as a party, the current government in the state is anti-people,” Bello said

With this development, political analysts said the current governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and the ruling party (PDP) in the state have a lot of jobs to do as the 2023 elections draw close.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: