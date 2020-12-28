Monarch killed, property razed as communal strife hits Enugu community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

There is palpable fear in Oruku community, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, as the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Emmanuel Mba, was allegedly killed by men suspected to be policemen from Force Headquarters, Abuja.

It was gathered that many houses, cars and other property were also razed in the community in an orgy of violence that started Saturday and continued yesterday.

One of the villagers revealed that the fracas started on Saturday when the now-deceased traditional ruler was presiding over the town meeting and a group of uniformed men believed to be policemen from Abuja stormed the meeting.

The source added that the Police team shot the traditional ruler after he was identified to them by a native of the community who came with the team.

According to the source, “the Policemen were led by one Inspector Danladi, who also took away one Mr Agozie Ani from the Oruku town hall where the deceased traditional ruler was addressing a meeting of the natives.

“The armed men invaded the venue of the meeting in an SUV and a Sienna bus at about 2 pm on Boxing Day, moved into the hall and sought to see the royal father.

“When the traditional ruler, who was presiding over the meeting was identified by the three natives, one of the policemen immediately shot him on the thigh and he started bleeding.”

Pandemonium was said to have ensued after the royal father was shot as the natives scampered for safety amidst sporadic shooting by the armed men, who made attempts to arrest some of them.

Mr Ejike Ani said: “The bleeding royal father and Ani were taken away by the armed men to the Parklane Hospital, Enugu but Igwe Mba could not be admitted due to lack of bed space.

“They were referred to the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu but on arrival doctors at the Emergency Unit only confirmed the royal father dead.”

Expectedly, aggrieved members of Oruku community were said to have regrouped in the evening and attacked the homes of some indigenes believed to be behind the murder of the traditional ruler.

Four houses, including the compound of the father of a retired Federal Permanent Secretary, Chief Raymond Okenwa, were reportedly burnt down.

Some vehicles parked within the affected premises were also set ablaze by the mob while the violence continued at press time.

Meanwhile, in a statement, yesterday, by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, said he has ordered investigation into the murder of Igwe Emmanuel Mba.

Ndukwe quoted Abdurrahman as saying the command will meticulously investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

Vanguard News Nigeria

