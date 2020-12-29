Miss Olamma Africa emerges in February

Kindly Share This Story:

By DENNIS AGBO

Organizers of Miss Olamma African pageant, MOAP, have announced the 13th of February, 2021 as the grand finale of the maiden edition of the pageant that is bound to showcase the vast cultural and tourism potential of the Igbo nation to the world.

The grand finale is slated to hold at The Base Landmark Enugu on the 13th of February, 2021.

Speaking at a media unveiling of the pageant, Founder/CEO, Emmanuel Ezima said that MOAP is a renaissance of the status quo, while telling the unique African story of resilience, enterprise, valiance and aesthetics, through the eyes of the Igbo woman.

The pageantry, according to Ezima, is anchored on the need to foster a community of young Igbo ladies who are determined to keep alive the Igbocentric ways of life.

“Miss Olamma Africa is designed as the biggest Pan-Igbo pageant in the world which Mnet Africa has given vent to it.

“It’s the vehicle for Igbo social and economic integration across Africa and the rest of the world. It is not just a pageant, it’s a movement and we are excited to be at the helms of such auspicious dawn, Ezima said.

He stated that the media visibility Mnet has given to it through Dstv and Gotv in six Africa Magic channels resulted in continental penetration and visibility with over 1,200 contestants, including Igbo ladies in diaspora, from seven African countries.

“Whilst celebrating the Igbo culture, fashion, food, art, and tourism potentials, we also thought to celebrate Igbo citizens and organizations that are contributing to the sustainability, advancement and recognition of the Igbo culture, people and especially youths and women all over the world,” Ezima said. He further disclosed, that the Olamma Africa Pathfinders Award will take place during the finale of Miss Olamma Africa Pageant.

“The elimination stages started on October 1st and ended November and now we are on road to the crown. Camp opens at Nike Lake Resort Enugu on the 7th of February while the grand finale will hold at The Base Landmark Enugu on the 13th of February, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

