Ministry set to reduce gaps in health related SDGs, says Ehanire

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), has said that the “Health Sector Next Level Agenda” will aim at reducing health-related gaps by 60 per cent, in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire made this known at the Ministerial Health Sector Media Engagement on the Path to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), on Monday in Abuja.

“The Next Level Agenda strategy aims to revitalize one Primary Health Care (PHC) centres in each political ward.

“We have barely one-third of the required 9,855 PHCs, which define UHC, to bring health closer to the people and begin to address Nigeria’s appalling health indices.

“National Primary Healthcare Development Agency(NPHCDA) has scored high in the polio eradication push and was able to raise immunization coverage from 42 per cent in 2014 to 67 per cent in 2019,” he said.

The minister added that even though Nigeria’s health system had not fared badly in the global COVID-19 outbreak, the health ministry still had a good reason to re-examine the country’s “not-so-strong” health system.

“All countries will no doubt be re-examining their Health systems, which is why it has been said that the COVID-19 outbreak offers an opportunity to restructure, or even rebuild health systems

“We have The NPHCDA, Policy documents “PHCUOR Implementation Guideline”, Training manuals for PHC Health workers and Interventions/coordinating platforms,” he explained.

Vanguard News Nigeria

