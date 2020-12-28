Meet Sunday Olorunsheyi, a renowned Nigerian business magnate

Kindly Share This Story:

The story of Mr Sunday Olorunsheyi is both inspiring and captivating. The Nigerian business mogul has definitely cracked the code to success and relevance in the business world.

With over 20 years experience in business, he has become a successful international business leader building businesses in different sectors of the economy.He is the Co-Founder of Pertinence Group, a multi-billion Real Estate, Enterprise Development and People Empowerment Company. Olorunsheyi has been able to undeniably take a rightful seat as a globally recognized and successful businessman.

However, he did not achieve all these overnight. According to Olorunsheyi, his story is that of courage, resilience and tenacity. Although not raised in a family of opulence, Sunday Olorunsheyi has audaciously walked his way up the ladder of success, and today he is a renowned real estate mogul and serial entrepreneur.

He is also well known for his activities in impacting lives of young Nigerians by creating opportunities for them in the Real estate sector and in other endeavors. As a man who loves to give back to people, he is known to help business owners and young folks alike to make headways through training and mentorship.

Through his new venture capital firm, he looks to further contribute to the growth of several businesses by investing in African start-ups. In addition to this, his love to further make impact is expressed through many philanthropic acts carried out by his foundation.

The Olorunsheyi Foundation constantly addresses and tackles issues of poverty alleviation, poor education and community health. Olorunsheyi has also shown through his life story that the ability to deliver a powerful vision is a function of determination and focus towards pursuing the desired goal. His versatility and ingenuity is well expressed in the various capacities in which he functions.

He divides his time across different endeavors and exhibits exceptional excellence in all. Sunday Olorunsheyi is a successful serial entrepreneur, a business and management consultant, an investment advisor and a global keynote speaker.

He also serves a vast number of clientele in different fields on matters of Management Strategy Development, Business Expansion, Product/Service Development, Activation & Adaptation, Sales and Marketing, Portfolio Management, Investment Risk Assessment and General Business Development. He is also a faculty member at The African Leadership forum. As one who is passionate about learning, he holds two Masters degrees in Business Administration and Public Administration from Business School Netherlands and Ladoke Akintola University.

He is currently studying for a postgraduate certificate in Project Management at Fleming College in Ontario Canada and a PhD at Charisma UniversityOlorunsheyi is an advocate of growth, innovation and development in all spheres of life. He believes that with proper management of talent, skills and resources, success is certain.To learn more about the business mogul, follow Olorunsheyi Sunday along on his social media platforms.

