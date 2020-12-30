Meet Otunba Jamiu Olakunle Azeez, Kaysa Group founder with many awards

Kindly Share This Story:

Otunba Olakunle Jamiu Azeez is an international businessman, Multipreneur, financial consultant, an executive miner, successful project promoter of repute and philanthropist whose business traverses oil and gas, real estate development, mining, projects promotions, Organic Farms, as well as stocks and entertainment in Nigeria.

From 2002, he worked in the entertainment industry as a show promoter and record label owner. In 2007, he left the entertainment industry and joined oil and gas industry as a consultant.

He is the founder of Kaysa Group of Companies, which consists of Kaysa Oil & Gas Ltd, Kaysa Global Investment Ltd, Kaydex Construction Ltd, Kaysa Agro Allied and Organic Farms Ltd , Top Notch Techonolgy world HUB Ltd, Kaysa Precious Metals Ltd and KIP entertainment. He is also the founder of Fertile Dream Foundation which provides food and shelter to the needy.

Kaysa Oil and Gas Ltd is into the distribution of Fuel, Oil such as PMS, Kerosene, AGO, LPG gas and Petrochemical products, Kaysa Global Investment Ltd is an investment company, investment promoter of major infrastructural projects around and real estates projects such as Katampe Hub estate and Hill Crest estate, Guzape. Kaydex Construction Ltd is a full service building and civil engineering company which handles real estate project development. Topnotch World Technology Hub Ltd, major manufacturer, distributor of water purification equipments in Pakistan is under huge umbrella of Kaysa Group . Kaysa Precious Metals Ltd , a licensed miner and dealer of gold and other precious minerals is also a subsidiary of Kaysa Group conglomerate.

Otunba Jamiu Olakunle Azeez is from Osun State, but was born in Ikeja, Lagos State on 4th December 1981. His father is from Osun State and his mother is from Oyo state. His father Alhaji Abdul Azeez Tijani was the Chief Imam of Dopemu Central Mosque in Ikeja Lagos, while his mother, Alhaja Aishat Azeez Tijani was a trader.

He went to A.U.D Primary school Iganna, Iwajowa LGA, Oyo state, Winfield College in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Middlesex University, United Kingdom where he studied Electronic Engineering.

Otunba Jamiu Olakunle Azeez has received numerous awards, such as 2014 The Nigerian Children Ambassadors award for his support to orphans and less privileged children in Nigeria, 2015 ISOPADEC in Imo state honored him as Agent Of Change for his youth development support to youths of Oil producing local communities in IMO state, Africa Icon Award 2016 for his youth development supports to the youths in local communities of Hwidiem,Ahafo-Region Ghana. 2016 La Mode Magazine Green October Event for his humanitarian support to orphans and widows in Nigeria, 2018 Goodwill Ambassador and 2019 Humanitarian Man of the Year.

He is married with three children. He is a Muslim, while his wife is a Christian.

