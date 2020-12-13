Medical Doctor dies in a Hotel’s swimming pool in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

A Medical doctor, ThankGod Odo Friday, died in a swimming pool belonging to one popular hotel (name withheld) in the State.

The deceased hailed from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

Vanguard gathered that Odo, a medical intent with Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FETHA) was said to have gone with his friends to the hotel to swim before the ugly incident occurred.

The deceased was to round off his internship on December, 12th, 2020 as the unfortunate brought it to a halt.

Speaking with Dr Ewa Richard, Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakalik, he confirmed that ThankGod before his death was doing his one-year internship with the hospital and was due for graduation for National Youth service.

“Dr. ThankGod is one of the house officers dedicated and hardworking. Most of them will finish on the 12th that is tomorrow am sure he would have been among those finishing today, or tomorrow because they have started signing off to move on to the next level which is national service.

“So, he was our staff. If he had finished that one year today or tomorrow, he would have seized to be a staff we have signed him off.

“We don’t have information of what killed him but what we heard was that he went for an outing with his friends in one of the hotels in town and was swimming with other people and the next thing he was drowning. Eventually, they brought him to the hospital but by the time they reached the hospital he was already dead. His body has been deposited in the mortuary. ”

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of Ebonyi state Police command, DSP Loveth Odah said the deceased was confirmed dead in the hospital.

According to her, ‘the DPO, B division reported that on 10th December by 5 pm, there was a distress call from a hotel that a doctor has got himself drown in a swimming pool and he rushed there and the doctor was brought out but unfortunately getting to the hospital a fellow doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

“Nevertheless, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full investigation to unveil what warranted the death.

“No arrest has been made. We are recording a case of sudden unnatural death ( SUD) but we are not relying on that! police are investigating the matter”.

When contacted, the owner of the Hotel claimed the deceased did not die at his premises of the hotel but in the hospital.

“Monablis Hotels Abakaliki, the accident did not happen in my place because the guy did not pass away in my hotel he passed away in the hospital. Though I was not there to give the exact information of what happened unless you will go to the hotel to do your investigation or watch the CCTV get the information you need”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: