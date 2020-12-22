Mastercard partners JA Nigeria to empower digital entrepreneurs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

ECONOMY

Mastercard has partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) to help bridge the digital and financial literacy gap amongst school students and young adults in Nigeria.

Through a series of programs, the students will be equipped with essential skills to prepare them for future success as digital entrepreneurs.

The partnership forms part of Mastercard’s global commitments to connect 25 million women entrepreneurs to the digital economy, reach 50 million small businesses and financially include one billion people in the next five years.

Leveraging the expertise of Mastercard employee volunteers, the partnership with JAN will inspire young adults across Nigeria through three unique activations which are Mastercard Girls4Tech Program; Mentoring participants of the JA Company Program; and Digital Payments Literacy Webinar.

“Creating inclusive, equal opportunities is a key priority for Mastercard,” said Ifeoma Dozie, Director, Marketing and Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa at Mastercard.

While commenting on the partnership, the Director of Marketing and Innovation, JAN, Oduolayinka Osunloye, expressed her gratitude to Mastercard adding that the partnership is a huge step in achieving JAN’s vision of developing one million digital entrepreneurs over the next five years.

JAN is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide, the world’s oldest and largest non-profit economic education organization operating in 120 countries.

