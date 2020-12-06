Massive membership registration of APC begins in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The All Progressive Congress (APC) is to commences massive membership registration which would eventually give way for the election of new executive members of the party in the state.

The registration according to the state chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, “is to accommodate millions of decamping members from other parties who are also willing to contests various offices.

“APC is today receiving thousands of new members who are either frustrated with the parties they were or they have suffered humiliations in the hands of the leaders of their former parties.

Similarly the APC Chairman noted that the new registration exercise is to enable them ascertain their popularity vis-a-vis their participation in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“In any way their is the need for our party, although a ruling party to renew it’s registration of their members so that we will know our strengths and weaknesses and what we should do to make things better before the 2023 general elections”.

Abdullahi Abbas explained that in the registration of the membership of APC they will accommodate every one as equal party members who will enjoy whatever goodies therein in the party.

“The registration of the party membership will preceed the congress of the party in Kano to allow new executive members to come in, as their tenure in office has nearly elapsed.

“Anybody who is interested in contesting for any office of the party should prepare to do so, but that should be after the registration of the membership of our great party, this is because you cannot contest an office except you a are true card carrying member of APC”.

He further assured all the genuine party members of a free and fair playing ground for them should they want to contest any office, adding, “we are known for giving chance to anybody who wishes to go for any political office in our party.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

