Breaking News
Translate

Market Association sacks executives over N15m embezzlement in Nasarawa

On 4:36 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Market Association sacks executives over N15m embezzlement in Nasarawa

By David Odama – Lafia

Members of the Nasarawa state branch of the Traders and Marketing Association on Thursday sacked its leadership  over alleged embazzlement of  over N15m and the disappearance of the association’s vehicle worth over N1.5m

Acting President of the Nasarawa State Traders and Marketers Association (NSTMA), Turaki Gamji Gamji, at a press conference in Lafia, said the the dissolution of the former executive is anchored on the established allegations  against  the immediate administration led by Alhaji Dantsoho.

Some of the allegations he said   include refusal by the former leadership   to constitute a committee to provide a constitution for the association , illegal conduct of election, breach of court order from the state and local government areas , non accountability by  the  administration for a period of 7 years among others.

Alhaji Gamji who was represented by Mohammed Adam said the dissolution follow an  extra ordinary congress held  on 29th October , 2020, adding that the meeting resolved to adopt a constituton and be governed by the provisions contained in the constituton.

“You would recall that this great association held an emergency extra ordinary congress with members across the state in attendance on 29th October 2020 which the state of Affairs of the association were deliberated , consequently, the old Exco led by Alh. Shammasu Dantsoho was dissolved including those of the zonal and L.G.A level.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Akwa Ibom cancels 2020 Christmas Carol festival

He said a  new caretaker executive was appointed under the leadership of Alh. Turaki Gamji including those at the  Zonal levels  were subsequently sworn-in at the extra ordinary congress meeting by the Association legal adviser.

“We, the members of the Nasarawa State Traders and  Marketers Association do firmly and solemnly resolved  to provide for ourselves a constituton and be governed by the provisions there in contained.

According to the new care taker, “we will not accept any attempt to reverse the course of our action action and will strongly resist any attempt by the quota to do so,” he said.

He assured members that the association will ensure the implementation of all resolutions reached at the  association’s emergency meeting of 29th October and follow the right way  in pursuing  peaceful and lawful legal means for redress.

On the  rising spate of Insecurity  Nasarawa State ,  the acting President   called for proactive measures by government towards addressing the situation before it degenerates.

He called on members of the association to be security conscious at all times and join hands with security agencies to fish out bad elements among them.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!