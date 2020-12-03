Market Association sacks executives over N15m embezzlement in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

Members of the Nasarawa state branch of the Traders and Marketing Association on Thursday sacked its leadership over alleged embazzlement of over N15m and the disappearance of the association’s vehicle worth over N1.5m

Acting President of the Nasarawa State Traders and Marketers Association (NSTMA), Turaki Gamji Gamji, at a press conference in Lafia, said the the dissolution of the former executive is anchored on the established allegations against the immediate administration led by Alhaji Dantsoho.

Some of the allegations he said include refusal by the former leadership to constitute a committee to provide a constitution for the association , illegal conduct of election, breach of court order from the state and local government areas , non accountability by the administration for a period of 7 years among others.

Alhaji Gamji who was represented by Mohammed Adam said the dissolution follow an extra ordinary congress held on 29th October , 2020, adding that the meeting resolved to adopt a constituton and be governed by the provisions contained in the constituton.

“You would recall that this great association held an emergency extra ordinary congress with members across the state in attendance on 29th October 2020 which the state of Affairs of the association were deliberated , consequently, the old Exco led by Alh. Shammasu Dantsoho was dissolved including those of the zonal and L.G.A level.

He said a new caretaker executive was appointed under the leadership of Alh. Turaki Gamji including those at the Zonal levels were subsequently sworn-in at the extra ordinary congress meeting by the Association legal adviser.

“We, the members of the Nasarawa State Traders and Marketers Association do firmly and solemnly resolved to provide for ourselves a constituton and be governed by the provisions there in contained.

According to the new care taker, “we will not accept any attempt to reverse the course of our action action and will strongly resist any attempt by the quota to do so,” he said.

He assured members that the association will ensure the implementation of all resolutions reached at the association’s emergency meeting of 29th October and follow the right way in pursuing peaceful and lawful legal means for redress.

On the rising spate of Insecurity Nasarawa State , the acting President called for proactive measures by government towards addressing the situation before it degenerates.

He called on members of the association to be security conscious at all times and join hands with security agencies to fish out bad elements among them.

Vanguard News Nigeria

