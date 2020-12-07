Maritime expert hails Dakuku’s ‘Strategic Turnaround’ book

Kindly Share This Story:

Strategic Turnaround, a book authored by the former Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside, has been hailed by a maritime expert, Professor Chris Bellamy as an essential tool for insight into an emerging maritime power.

Prof Bellamy also described the book as a case study for successful high-level change management in an organisation.

Professor Bellamy said: “Dr Dakuku Adol Peterside’s book, Strategic Turnaround, showcases the radical reform of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the entire maritime sector in Nigeria by its leaders and key stakeholders”.

Strategic Turnaround briefly but eloquently tells the story of how the changes were executed, directed and successfully managed in the Nigerian maritime sector. Moves that ended up having a far-reaching impact around the troubled Horn of Africa.

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and the seventh most populous in the world with 206 million people in late 2019. Its maritime sector is highly significant: Nigeria has Africa’s largest economy and the 24th in the world, with a GDP estimated by the IMF at about $500 billion. Sometimes called the ‘Giant of Africa’ because of its large population and economy, it is one of the MINT countries named in 2011 – Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Turkey – having great potential and offering potential great returns on investment in the next decade.

Nigeria’s maritime sector is very vital due to the role in both local and foreign trade. It plays a huge role in trade of crude oil, Nigeria’s traditional top revenue generator.

Professor Bellamy, previewing the yet-to-be-released “Strategic Turnaround”, praised it for the straightforward narrative that makes it easy for every scholar to understand how Dakuku’s leadership team applied leadership and management principles to change the maritime industry in Nigeria.

Professor Chris Bellamy is Professor Emeritus of Maritime Security at the University of Greenwich United Kingdom, a former Professor of Military Science and doctrine at Cranfield University, and Editor-in-Chief, International Journal of Maritime Crime and Security.

