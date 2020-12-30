Man sentenced to death for premeditated murder in Jigawa

Kindly Share This Story:

Jigawa State High Court sitting in Ringim presided over by Justice Ahmed Mohammed Kazaure has sentenced one Mustapha Idris of Daneji village in Ringim local government to death for homicide.

The case of Mustapha Idris happened on 12th January 2020 at the outskirts of Daneji village, where he allegedly used knife to cut the throat of one Nafisa Hashimu, an act that led to her death. In proof of the case, the prosecution counsel called four (4) witnesses and tendered two (2) documents.

The defendant opened his defence and gave evidence by denying the charges and stated that he was in Abuja when the incident happened.

However the learned trial Judge Hon. Justice Kazaure ruled that the prosecution counsel had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, declared that Mustapha had committed premeditated homicide and sentenced him to death under the Section 221(a) of the Jigawa State Penal Code Law.

