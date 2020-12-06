Makinde harps on inevitability of death for every creature

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, noted that death is inevitable for all creatures no matter how long one lives on earth.

The governor, made the declaration, during a church thanksgiving service that ended the burial ceremony of his mother, late Mrs Abigail Makinde, held at the St Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan.

The governor who said his mother spent a total of 26, 509 days on earth, declared that death was unavoidable for every creature.

He urged the congregation to always remember in all their endeavours that death would come one day.

The governor, equally lauded all the clerics and members of the church for their supports and contributions towards the success of his mother’s burial.

In his sermon, Rev John Alo, of the St Paul’s Church, Yemetu, admonished the congregation to showcase God’s love in every position they find themselves.

Alo charged those in position of authority to be source of joy to the people under them instead of being source of bitterness.

He said the sudden demise of the late Abigail Makinde, should be a wake-up call for everyone to get prepared every time, “since we don’t know when it will be our turn.”

“This period in Anglican denomination is known as Advent; that is the coming of Jesus Christ. As for Mama Makinde, her own Christ coming has occurred.”

The cleric further urged Christians to always hold on to the words of God, stressing that the Bible is the only way, “to show us how much God loves us.”

READ ALSO: US lifts reciprocity visa fees on Nigeria applicants

He said the words of God would guide and direct, “our daily activities on earth and move us closer to our creator all the time.”

The wife of the former Governor Rasheed Ladoja, Mrs Mutiat Ladoja; former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Olusola Eleka; Oyo Deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan and his wife, and the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun attended the thanksgiving service.

Others in attendace were all the cabinet members, including commissioners and political office holders.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: