Magboro Gas Leakage: NNPC depressurizes, isolates rupture pipeline

Says no cause for alarm

By Prince Okafor

As a move to control the gas pipeline breakage along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has isolated and depressurized the pipeline.

This came even as the corporation assured of safety around the scene of the gas pipeline rupture.

The gas pipeline breakage which occurred at the early of Wednesday had created panic along with gridlock around the axis, forcing motorist into an alternative route.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps, Corridor Commander, Lagos-Ibadan-Egbeda Corridor, DCC Kehinde Hamzat, “We have a case of gas pipeline explosion around Punch Newspaper, Magboro. The pipeline got burst while men of Julius Berger, the construction company working on Lagos-Ibadan expressway were excavating a surface for Worksite. This has led to a standstill traffic situation on both sections of the expressway.

“Motorists are advised not to panic as professionals are being contacted to take care of the situation.”

No cause for alarm – NNPC

However, in a statement signed by NNPC spokesperson, Dr Kennie Obateru, the pipeline break was caused by a construction company carrying out excavation work in the area.

“This resulted into gas leakage which was promptly contained through the efforts of NNPC Team, officials from the Lagos State Government, and other stakeholders.

“The Corporation urges members of the public to go about their duties normally as all safety measures have been put in place to avert any danger, adding that repair work has commenced with a view to restoring gas supply as soon as possible,” Obateru said.

Also, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), a subsidiary of NNPC, Engr. Faruk Usman, stated that “The impacted section of the pipeline has been isolated and the pipeline depressurized such that it poses no danger to the public.”

