Madrid derby sets LaLiga alight

Football fans can look forward to the latest edition of a classic La Liga rivalry, as Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano today. The match will be transmitted live on DStv and GOtv.

The Madrid derby, or ‘El Derbi Madrileno’, is one of the highlights of the Spanish football calendar and sees the reigning La Liga champions, Real Madrid, play host to the team many pundits will replace them on the throne, Atletico Madrid.

While Los Blancos have struggled to find consistency in performances and results, the Rojiblancos have looked organised, disciplined and determined – all characteristics associated with manager Diego Simeone.

“I’m only interested in the team winning. We’ll always look for ways to win. Sometimes we will play better, other times no. But that’s football,” said the Argentine.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane has the tendency of pulling a rabbit out of the hat when a result is needed most, and it would be no major surprise if that happened again this weekend.

“My team performs best when we are under pressure, with intensity and seriousness. I hope we can rise to the challenge and produce another strong performance when we need it most,” said the Frenchman.

