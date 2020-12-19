Made In Heaven drops new song, music video, ‘Afuru m gi n’anya’

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast rising Gospel music group “Made In Heaven” are back with a soul searching, uplifting single titled “Afuru m gi n’anya” meaning I love you. The singing sensation trio; Kasope Sote, Olusayo Oloruntuyi, Olumide Oyibokure are bound with chords of love, live a lifestyle of faith, worship and high praise anchored in the comprehension of God’s supremacy and majesty.

Sequel to their debut song “Jeje”, Afuru m gi n’anya has an infusion of soft rock and blues with lyrics expressed in English, Efik, Yoruba, Igbo, expertly laid to convey gratitude and love from the hearts of believers to the sovereign God.

Speaking on behalf of the gospel- inspirational group, Olumide Oyibokure who goes by the stage name Lumynors O’ven stated “Afuru m gi n’anya was written to express our heart felt thanks for God’s unfailing love towards us and mankind.

When you take an appraisal of events that have occurred this year, especially the Covid-19 pandemic and think of how you’ve survived despite the challenges faced, be it; financial crisis, job loss, family and health issues, deep within you know it can only be God that has kept you.

Although the song is gospel in nature, we know that God’s love is not tied to race, nationality, sex or individual preference. We believe non-gospel inclined folks can listen to the song and experience the power of God’s love, mercy, faithfulness and reciprocate same with thanksgiving.”

Made In Heaven was formed in August 2015 when the trio spontaneously sang to the strumming of the guitar by Kasope. Interestingly, they had their teritary education at the University of Ibadan. Singer/songwriter, multi- instrumentalist, composer and recording artist, Kasope, comes from a musically inclined family dating back to four generations.

Naturally gifted with a countertenor voice range, he has been the lead vocalist in various churches over the years. He has ministered in concerts, crusades, sharing the stage with Bouqui, Nikki Laoye, Mike Abdul, Erujeje, Kenny St Brown, Princess Anne Inyang, Wale Adenuga, Bois Olorun, among others. Kasope has an online EP of five songs in his kitty.

Lumynors O’ven is an exceptional music artiste with a vocal power house, also a dynamic song writer and recording artiste. He renders pulsating Inspirational songs and has quite a number of them to his credit. The only female in the group, Olusayo, is a multi- talented gospel artiste who combines several roles as voice trainer, music conductor, singer, drummer and composer.

She’s a linguist, International Relations expert and CSR/ Sustainability professional. Olusayo sings in English, Yoruba and French and has ministered in various concerts and programmes in Nigeria, Ghana and Europe.

‘Jeje’ their first single was used as one of the sound tracks for the heart moving short film “Unforgettable’. Afuru m gi n’anya has been receiving rave reviews and the music video which is a one shot video directed by Henry Igwe can be viewed on YouTube.

Vanguard News Nigeria

