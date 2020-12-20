Luxury, fun, glamour, as celebrities storm “The Classroom”

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

It was indeed a night of class, pomp and music as Ultimus Holdings, a Pan-African investment company opened the doors of its subsidiary; ‘The Classroom’ to guests.

Located on Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos, business owners, corporate individuals and celebrities present were taken on an experiential tour of the luxurious showroom. The climax of the night was the thrilling performance by popular music artiste, Patoranking and the Vestra Orchestra band.

Celebrities at the launch include Nollywood actresses, Rita Dominic and Stephanie Okereke-Linus, ex-Nigerian Football star – Austin Okocha is popularly known as Jay Jay, DJ Neptune, Comedians; Funnybone & Acapella, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Film producer and co-founder, Film House Cinemas – Kene Mkparu among others.

Speaking at the event, President & CEO, Ultimus Holdings, Dr Ifeanyi Odii

appreciated everyone present, stating that the birth of ‘The Classroom’ was informed by the passion to transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary spaces.

“I started the business two decades ago. It was a humble beginning. Few years down the line, I ventured into real estate with Ultimus Construction. Having travelled far and wide, I noticed a huge gap which needed to be filled, which explains why The Classroom was set up”, Odii said.

While explaining the rationale behind the name, he explained that it is a deliberate attempt to spark curiosity and drive conversations. The name Classroom is a combination of “Class” in a “showroom” he added.

Anchored by Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the event also featured interactive sessions. Guests were also treated to rib-cracking jokes from ace comedians Acapella and Funny Bone.

