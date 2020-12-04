Lufthansa resumes flight operations to Nigeria connecting Lagos, Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

Lufthansa has resumed its flight operations to Nigeria after suspending flights to the country eight months ago following the travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The carrier welcomed its passengers at Lagos Airport yesterday, Thursday, December 3, 2020, on board its resumed nonstop flight from Frankfurt/Germany as the restrictions to Nigeria have just being lifted.

The leading German carrier will offer up to five weekly departures from Lagos to Frankfurt and starting on December 08, 2020, also connect Abuja with three weekly departures.

The Airline said in a statement that all long-haul flights would depart Nigeria in the evening as overnight flights, arriving in Lufthansa’s main hub Frankfurt in the early morning.

This, according to the Airline, would allow all passengers from Nigeria to get the full choice of connecting flights to European, American and Asian destinations, leaving all from the same terminal 1.

‘’Lufthansa always was and will stay dedicated to Nigeria, one of our key markets in Africa. As we have received the final permission to reopen our flight operations, we are happy to be the first airline to reconnect Nigeria directly to the centre of Europe and onwards to all other continents. We offer a considerable number of flights to the US and Canada, allowing our Nigerian guests to have family members and friends again at reach throughout the world.

“Health and safety continues to be our top priority and we are committed to maintain a strict adherence to hygiene regulations for all our flights,” says Adenike Macaulay, General Manager Nigeria & Equatorial Guinea, Lufthansa Group Airlines.

“The Lufthansa Group has taken special hygiene measures to protect passengers and employees. These apply not only on board, but also before and after the journey.

“According to the current regulations, all intending travellers to Nigeria must have tested negative for Covid-19 as PCR test in the country of departure pre-boarding. The PCR test must be done within 120 hours before departure and preferably within 72 hours pre-boarding. International travellers will require a second test to be done in Nigeria, seven days after arrival,” Macaulay added.

Macaulay explained that Lufthansa flight LH568, Frankfurt to Lagos, serviced by an Airbus 330-300, offers passengers seats in all three classes, including Business Class and Premium Economy Class. After its arrival in Lagos this service will continue to Malabo /Equatorial Guinea.

The nonstop flight will commence with three weekly departures on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to be increased to five weekly frequencies every day except Tuesdays and Sundays.

The return flight will be scheduled on the same days of operations reaching Frankfurt only after six hours flight.

LH594 will be the flight number for the resumed connection between Frankfurt and Abuja with three weekly departures. An Airbus 330-300 connects the Nigerian capital to the financial centre of Germany, Frankfurt, also with seats in three classes. Finally, it is planned that this flight will also resume service to Port Harcourt; however, this onward flight is not yet confirmed until the airport is reopened.

Vanguardngr.com

