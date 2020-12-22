Looting: Taking laws into your hands condemnable, Asadu chides constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

The member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in the House of the Representatives, Hon. Pat Asadu, on Monday, condemned the looting of items he brought to empower his constituents in the presence of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The federal lawmaker had invited the governor to commission some road projects he attracted to his constituency and equally flags-off the distribution of empowerment items, including 10 sienna cars, 170 motorcycles, 4,000 bags of 10kg rice and 4,000 clothing materials he brought for his constituents at Adada House in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday when the ugly incident played out.

Speaking at his country home at Ovoko, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State about the incident, Asadu said it was wrong for his constituents to loot empowerment items in the presence of their governor.

The lawmaker who also said that he was grateful to God that no life was lost during the stampede occasioned by the scramble for the items, added that he would not pull such crowd of his constituents together again in his future empowerment programmes.

He said “I had provided enough items for distribution to my constituents. I was surprised when the stampede started because they were impatient to share them accordingly. I take it as what happens when an economy is in a recession. This kind of a thing is not particular to this place alone. In America during the Black Lives Matter protest, some persons abandoned their mission and went into looting of shops.

“I celebrate the crowd that turned out for the programme. It shows that I am dear to their hearts and they appreciate my able representation. However, taking the laws into their hands in the presence of the governor, security personnel and traditional rulers is condemnable . The risks was not worth it, but I thank God that no life was lost. At a stage, I thought somebody was going to die from the stampede. I have learnt not to present anything to that kind of crowd again. Since I started partisan politics, I have not commanded such crowd of supporters that I saw on Saturday.

“I am happy that the looters are from my constituency. So, they have taken what belongs to them, though, dishonourably. I equally trained 800 youths in different skills and had wanted to give them their start-up packages before the disruption ensued. Even some branded exercise books I brought for all the secondary schools in my constituency were equally looted.”

When asked to comment on the allegation that a Special Assistant to the governor on Security Matters, Chinedu Anichi, mobilised some of the boys that took part in the looting, he said “He didn’t mobilise the boys to undermine me. He has always worked for me. He is a key player in the structure we are building. There is no way he could read the minds of all those he recruited. I learnt he went as far as Kogi State to recruit some of them. I confronted him when I saw some people wearing his kind of apron taking part in the looting when they were supposed to be ensuring order during the programme.

“Granted that some of those who stole on Saturday were just impatient to wait for their turn, some of them are criminals. Going forward, we have to screen and profile the antecedents of whoever would work with us. Only God saved us from the disaster. If not that the police had been restrained a little, something would have happened.”

When contacted, Anichi said the 2,433 youths he mobilised was to assist security personnel in ensuring order during political events in Enugu North Senatorial District.

He also said that some of his boys jumping the fence with some empowerment items were Judas who would be flushed out of the system.

The governor called-off the programme after ensuring that there was no further breakdown of law and order before leaving the venue.

Vanguard News Nigeria

