Live: President Buhari addresses 344 Kankara schoolboys

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhatri is currently in a meeting with the released 344 Kankara schoolboys. These children were kidnapped and were taken to Tsafe, Zamfara State, inside the terrorist hideout on Friday 11 of December, 2020.

They were released yesterday through the intervention of the security operatives and were brought back to Katsina to meet with Buhari.

The school Katsina, Vice Principal, Yahaya Salauwa, has confirmed that the abducted schoolboys are complete.

Kindly Share This Story: