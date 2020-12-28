LIFEPAGE announces winners of Millionhomes independence bounty

Recall that on October 1, 2020, the 60 days independence bounty offer in commemoration of the nation’s 60th independence anniversary kicked off where anyone who subscribed to any of her products with a minimum of N100,000 stands the chance of winning either an exotic car, two-bedroom apartment, home furnishing and an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai to be selected through a raffle draw. The Group CEO of LIFEPAGE Group, Oladipupo Clement, announced and handed over the prizes to the winners.

Also, the top four sales partners were presented with exotic cars, while 18 other partners won a couple’s getaway at a resort and another with a two-bedroom apartment.

Mr Clement congratulated the winners and expressed that “All our products are in order to make homeownership easier and fund your lifestyle,” he said. This is to help them achieve their goal of one million affordable homes by 2041.

The Managing Director of Millionhomes, Mr Francis Ajilore, also speaking at the event urged attendees to take advantage of the opportunities available, like the ‘Orange Terraces’ housing project at Millennium Estate Gbagada, and investment plans that promise hundred per cent returns on investment, an offer that has not been heard of, or seen before.

LIFEPAGE has announced the winners of the Millionhomes independence bounty.