LIFE-ND PROJECT: 125 Incubatees, 25 Incubators to benefit from 2nd phase in Delta — Ashoro 

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Coordinator of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise in Niger Delta, LIFE-ND, project, Mr Collins Ashoro, weekend said 125 Incubatees and 25 Incubators have been listed to benefit from the second batch phase of the programme.

Speaking during an orientation meeting with the Incubators, Incubatees and Community Representatives in Asaba, Ashoro explained that the project, which is expected to operate for 12 years was being funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD and the state government.

Disclosing that participants were drawn from various communities in 10 local government areas of the State, he said the scheme was aimed at enhancing income, creating jobs and ensuring food security for youths in rural areas through agribusiness on a sustainable basis.

Ashoro held that the programme was designed to engage the indigents in the rural areas, tackle underemployed and unemployed youths within the age bracket of 18-35 years, adding that women-headed households with children below 15 years who were willing to engage in marketing of selected commodities were also picked.

While listing the comparative advantage commodities in the State to include; Cassava, oil palm and poultry, he noted that Incubators who are farm owners are to train their assigned incubatees in the cycle of a commodity.

According to Ashoro, the two components of the programme are enhancement of the economic opportunities for rural youths/women as well as project management and coordination as it relates to access to farmlands and felt the need of the Community.

He named the selected Local Government Area to include Ethiope East, Ethiope West, Ika North East, Ika South, Ndokwa West, Ndokwa East, Ughelli North, Sapele, Bomadi and Burutu.

An Incubator and co-owner of Gobas Farm Limited, Mr Gold Obielum, said the programme would enable him to train people without relying solely on his resources while availing the trainee’s opportunity to provide for their families and train others as well.

Miss. Lauretta Udeme, an incubatee from Sapele Local Government Area, thanked the organizers of the project for their activities, adding that the programme would help her fend for her family.

