Lies used against IPOB to justify Obigbo massacre — Kanu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Meantime, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, alleged that outlandish concoctions and outright lies were used against IPOB to justify the Obigbo massacre.

Mazi Kanu also alleged that the Nigerian Army Defense Headquarters is obstructing independent investigations into the #ObigboMassacre, adding that the Federal Government of Nigeria, Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Army have always used lies to vilify IPOB, while using kid gloves for terror franchise groups like Boko Haram, ISWAP and herdsmen who have continued killing innocent people.

Mazi Kanu, in a statement through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, said that he has challenged the Nigerian Army Defense Headquarters to allow independent investigation into the #ObigboMassacre if they know that Army is not lying against IPOB.

His statement read: “If all the outlandish concoctions and outright lies against IPOB used to justify ObigboMassacre were true, why is the Nigerian Army Defense Headquarters obstructing independent investigations? Governor Nyesom Wike demonized Obigbo people just to kill them and sadly, the killings are still ongoing but no action was taken by International Criminal Court – ICC, US Ambassador to Nigeria, UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, EU Mission to Nigeria, etc.

“It is now clear the international community no longer cares about victims of state orchestrated mass murder like what obtained in Obigbo. Appealing to the moral sense of responsibility of conscientious civilised nations no longer work. Perhaps, they want survivors of these brutal massacres all over Nigeria to go into armed resistance.

“Meanwhile, the much ‘respected’ terror franchise like Boko Haram, ISWAP, herdsmen and bandits are busy chopping off the heads of rice farmers in Borno. The cowardly bunch of murderers in uniform only have power over unarmed citizens.

“Countries like the United States of America, especially those apologists for impunity in Nigeria at the US State Department, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Turkey and European Union that supply arms to Nigeria are equally culpable in the murder of innocent people at Obigbo in Rivers State and Lekki toll gate in Lagos State.”

