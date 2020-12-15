LG poll: Automatic tickets for 16 Delta PDP council chairmen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, has resolved that all Chairmen of Local Government Areas in the state running for a second tenure be returned as the party’s candidates for the March 6, 2021, local government election.

Vanguard gathered that the decision to return the chairmen was taken at the state caucus meeting of the party, last Saturday, at Asaba, the state capital, presided over by the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

But some party faithful and ethnic groups are unhappy with the resolution and were reportedly mobilizing to present aspirants for the chairmanship positions in some affected local government areas, despite the party’s position.

A PDP group in the state, Coalition of Benin River PDP Women in Politics, obviously satisfied with the development, yesterday, hailed Governor Okowa for adopting the chairman of Warri North local government area, Ambassador Aduge Okorodudu and 15 other chairmen for second term.

Speaking through the chairperson at Koko, Mrs Omagbemi Patience, the group said: “We are fully in support of the governor’s directive and the statement should be seen as a working document for all because he the governor is the leader of the party in the state.”

“Women are clamouring for the chairmanship position in the various riverine communities in the state based on the 35 per cent affirmative action, which gives women the right to vote and be voted for in any political office in the country.

“But due to the recent development from our party’s leaders after their meeting with our dear SMART governor, who said for equity and fairness, the 16 council chairmen should remain under the PDP, as the party candidates in the state, we decided to hold our peace in deference to His Excellency’s directive,” she said.

Mrs Omagbemi added: “Since the governor’s policy statement reigns supreme in any political context, we have no choice than to support these candidates in the riverine areas.”

Her words: “Chairman of Warri North local government area, Ambassador Aduge Okorodudu has done very well in terms of development projects in Warri North, hence we throw our weight behind his candidature as the PDP candidate in Warri North.”

