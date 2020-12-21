Let’s be thankful that bombings don’t happen daily in Nigeria anymore – Femi Adesina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday asked Nigerians to be grateful that his principal’s fight against insecurity has reduced daily attacks on Nigerians.

Speaking on Sunday while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, Mr Adesina opined that: “There could be five, six bombings in one day. Now, you can have two, three months with no single case of bombing. Let’s be thankful for small mercies. Any mercies we receive, let’s be thankful for it, and let’s not dwell on negatives alone.”

When asked if Buhari is winning the war against insecurity, the outspoken Femi answered, ‘Yes’.

His words: “Yes, there are times, a week, two weeks even a month that you don’t have all these things happening. There was a time in the immediate past when they happened daily several times. You talked of one bombing within three or four days. There was a time in this country when bombs went off like firecrackers every day.

“Life is taking the rough and smooth together. So, sometimes we see when things go on for days, for weeks with no negative developments, let us emphasise those ones. We have challenges but these are not the constants in the country.

“Patience must be elastic, it’s not something that you get to a point and say patience has run out. Patience must be a continuous thing. There are certain things in which you don’t have control of all the variables.

“If you don’t have all the variables, you don’t then begin to give timelines. And security is not one of those things that you will give a timeline to say by this time to this time, we will achieve this.

“All over the world, security is a continuous thing and even the most advanced countries are still working at it,” he said.

