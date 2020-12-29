Leave Kukah in Sokoto, fight bandits in your ‘shokoto’, Shehu Sani charges northern youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Senator Shehu Sani has called on Northern Youths to channel their energy towards the fight against banditry and leave Bishop Matthew Kukah alone.

Shehu made the call in reaction to reports where some Northern Youths and groups asked for the arrest and prosecution of the Bishop over comments he made about the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Taking to Twitter, Shehu wrote, “My Dear Northern Youths;leave the Kukah in Sokoto and fight the Bandits in your shokoto.”

Part of Bishop Kukah’s Christmas message read…“This government owes the nation an explanation as to where it is headed as we seem to journey into darkness. The spilling of blood must be related to a more sinister plot that is beyond our comprehension. Are we going to remain hogtied by these evil men or are they gradually becoming part of a larger plot to seal the fate of our country?

“President Buhari deliberately sacrificed the dreams of those who voted for him for what seemed like a programme to stratify and institutionalise northern hegemony by reducing others in public life to second-class status. He has pursued this self-defeating and alienating policy at the expense of greater national cohesion.

“Every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and got away with it. There would have been a military coup a long time ago or we would have been at war. The President may have concluded that Christians will do nothing and will live with these actions.”

