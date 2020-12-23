Leah Sharibu, Deeply courageous, greatest Christian hero in Nigeria, Fani-Kayode slams Garba Shehu

Kindly Share This Story:

A former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed the senior special assistant to the President on media, Mr Garba Shehu for calling the kidnapped dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu ‘unfortunate Christian girl’.

Leah Sharibu was kidnapped by Boko Haram Terrorists in 2016 and has since been in the custody of the terrorists since then for refusing to change her religious beliefs.

A statement credited to the president’s media aide where he was quoted as calling each sharibu “unfortunate Christian girl” went viral on social media and elicited some reactions.

Reno Omokri, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, reacting to Garba’s comment challenge President Buhari’s aide to spend a night in Maiduguri without his security details.

Chief Fani Kayode, in responding to also to the Garba Shehu’s comment berated the president’s aide, saying he is “arrogant and insensitive, for describing Leah sharibu as an unfortunate Christian girl.”

On his social media handle, Chief Femi wrote: “In response to a legitimate and interesting challenge from my friend and brother Pastor Reno Omokri, the former spokesman to President Goodluck Jonathan, Shehu Garba, the spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, has described the great Leah Sharibu as the “unfortunate Christian girl stolen by Boko Haram”.

As far as he is concerned Leah has no name but she is just an “unfortunate Christian girl”.

“Garba Shehu is arrogant and insensitive. Would he have spoken like this about Leah if she was a Muslim? Why did he feel the need to mention her faith?”

Chief Femi questions the rationale behind Garba Shehu’s “unfortunate Christian girl” comment and wonders when being a Christian becomes a crime in Nigeria or preference for abduction.

“Does the fact that she is Christian make her a lesser Nigerian? Is she a chattel or a piece of property that can be described as being “stolen”? Is she not a human being too? Or is the fact that she is Christian or that she is a female make her less human?”

“Nigerians deserve far better than this. The Christian community in Nigeria deserves far better too! This is an insult on every right-thinking Nigerian.”

Chief Femi noted that Leah’s faith shouldn’t have been the point of reference to the abducted Christian girl but rather she should be treated as a hero for standing her ground even at the point of death

“May God judge Shehu Garba and those he represents for speaking in this way about Leah, one of the greatest Christian heroes that Nigeria has ever known and a deeply courageous soul who sacrificed her liberty (and possibly her life) by standing proudly for her faith and refusing to convert to Islam even at the point of a knife and gun.”

“To attempt to insult, demean or belittle a Christian hero like Leah simply because you do not share her faith is inexcusable and unforgivable. This is the turning point and we will never forget it.” He said.

