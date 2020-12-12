Leadership crisis tears Delta community apart

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi – Sapele

Tension is currently brewing in Ugborhen community, Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State, following an election and swearing-in of new executives to pilot the affairs of the oil-rich community

Reacting to the emergence of the new executive headed by Dr Nelson Ukoko, also know as Jenepo, an aspirant for the position of the President General, Davidson Ameye said he was not aware that a new executive was sworn-in, saying “As an aspirant, I stayed away because the election was suspended by the local government Chairman, Hon Eugene Inoaghan till further notice”

“The local government Chairman issued a memo to that effect and we all stayed away and moreover there is an order by our Royal father, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Felix Mujakporuo Orhue 1 to annulled that election and find a way forward, that was why as I speak to you, Chief Anthony Amitaye and the Chairman of the local government council, Chief Eugene Inoaghan has been mandated by the Orodje to find a way out and that is what they are doing now.

“You can’t say you won an election that six persons are contesting and only two people were present, we were all invited to the chairman office and after addressing the issue, the election was suspended because of insecurity and we all stayed away, and now Ukoko is saying he has won, we have no President General yet, he should not be recognized by anybody or company”.

Addressing newsmen on the development, Dr Nelson Ukoko said, “the press inclusive witness the election at Ugborhen where another contestant stepped down for me and I automatically became the choice of the people, the elders felt the pulse of the people that there was no fear of violence and the election went ahead, I have been sworn in and I remain the President of Ugborhen community, me and my excos.”

Few days after the election was held, residents of Ugborhen community in Sapele local government appealed the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the Sapele LG chair to Wade into the issue so as to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

On Thursday, the Sapele Council chairman Hon Eugene Inoaghan told Vanguard that all that he wanted was peace, “the two parties should find a way to make up, and let peace in the community, we just want peace” he said.

However, the eldest man in the community told Vanguard that the community was satisfied with the choice of Dr Ukoko and there was no tension of insecurity as stated in the report.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: