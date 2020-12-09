Leader of Africa’s first Economic War Lambert reacts as Elon Musk becomes 2nd richest person the world

The Leader of Africa’s first Economic War, Charles N Lambert, Tuesday reacted to the latest position of Tesl TSLA +1.3%a’s billionaire co-founder and CEO Elon Musk on the world’s richest statistics.

Elon overtook LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault to become the second richest person in the world on Tuesday, according to Forbes, as Tesla stock continued to soar ahead of its inclusion in the S&P 500 Index later this month and an upcoming $5 billion share sale.

Shares of the electric-vehicle maker rose by nearly 1.3% on Tuesday, pushing Musk’s net worth up by $1.6 billion, to $144.7 billion. That makes him richer than Arnault, who Forbes estimates to be net worth of $144.3 billion.

Reacting, Lambert said he disclosed long ago that Elon Musk was going to be given most of the cash in the world so he can go build the moon with earth’s resources.

He said “I told you the Capitalists are committed to making Elon Musk the richest person in the world because his agenda to dump the earth and develop the moon fits perfectly into their narrative.

“Most of you didn’t take me seriously.

Elon Musk who has never outsold any of the established car manufacturers is now richer than practically everyone else in the Capitalists rat race.

“We must drain these Capitalists of earth’s resources. Billions of people cannot lack basic human needs and yet take the resources God gave them on earth for their betterment and go send it to the moon and other planets.

“This is pure wickedness. Man’s inhumanity to man.

Economic War couldn’t be more important than now. The Capitalists must lose resources in their control. Africa First”

Vanguard News Nigeria