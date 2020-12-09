Lawmaker raises alarm over extinction of 188 wildlife species

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa yesterday expressed worry over the possible extinction of not less than 188 species of wildlife in Okomu National Park as a result of the illegal activities of poachers and loggers.

Idahosa who is the Chairman House Committee on Legislative Compliance told journalists in Benin City yesterday that the National Park located in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo state have been taken over by loggers and poachers thereby endangering the wildlife.

He regretted that the illegal activities have placed about 33 species of mammals and about 150 species birds in danger.

He said that though this illegal activities and the inherent danger have been made known in the National Assembly (NASS) through a motion he moved, he however wanted concerted effort to be made to address this menace.

According to him, “if immediate actions are not taken, both fauna and flora which are of great importance to National Development could be driven to extinction.

“Worried by this, I have moved a motion in the House and the House has mandated the House Committee on Environment to investigate the activities of illegal logging encroachment, and other acts inimical to the safety of endangered species in Okomu National park and other National parks in Nigeria.

“We must all however do our bits to check these illegal activities since we are the greatest beneficiaries of the Park at the end.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

