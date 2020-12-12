Lawan mourns Leadership publisher, Nda-Isaiah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has said that the contributions of the late Publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda -Isaiah as a public opinion shaper and principled politician are profound and have put his imprints on the Nigerian history despite his early home call.

In a statement on Saturday, Lawan has condoled with the family, friends of Sam Nda -Isaiah and the Nigerian newspaper industry over the death of the Publisher of Leadership Newspaper.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate also commiserated with the Newspaper Proprietors’Association of Nigeria, and the Government and people of Niger State over the loss.

Lawan described as shocking the death of the pharmacist-turned newspaper columnist, publisher and politician at the young age of 58 years.

Lawan said, “Sam Nda-Isaiah fervently believed in the Nigerian project and this is reflected in his writings and the editorial focus and tone of his Leadership Newspaper.

“His contributions as a public opinion shaper and principled politician are profound and have put his imprints on the Nigerian history despite his early home call.”

The Senate President prays for sweet repose of his soul and for comfort for his loved ones in this period of their grief and after.

