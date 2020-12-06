Breaking News
Lawan flags off third phase free animal vaccination in Yobe North

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has flagged off the third phase of a free animal vaccination in his Yobe North Senatorial District.

The programme is organized to offer treatment and veterinary care to domesticated animals such as horses, donkeys, cattle against Contagious Bovine Pleuro Pneumonia (CBPP).

CBPP is a contagious disease that attacks the lungs and thoracic cavity causing fever and rapid respiration, cough and nasal discharges in domestic animals.

Livestocks such as goats, sheep, and chickens on the other hand would be vaccinated against Peste petit des Ruminate (PPR).

The PPR which is considered a deadly virus known as sheep and goat plague, is a contagious animal disease affecting small ruminants.

The free animal vaccination which was flagged off on Sunday at Gasma Ahmadu Grema, Zango Kanwu Gashua, was sponsored by the Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Foundation.

