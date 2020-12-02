Breaking News
Late night inferno razes cars in Lagos

On 10:13 pmIn Metroby
The scene of the fire incident.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck on Wednesday night in Lagos when a raging fire, which broke out at Okeowo Somorin Street, Ifako, Gbagada, destroyed buildings and cars worth several millions of naira.

The incident, according to an eyewitness, happened at about 8p.m., adding that there was no loss of life.

Director-General,  Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “The Agency responded to a distress call. The fire seems to have resulted from a power surge when electricity supply was restored.

“There are no casualties, but the flames spread very quickly to a number of vehicles and a generator within the premises.

“Joint responders of Lagos State Fire and the agency are working to curtail the spread.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

