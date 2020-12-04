Late Imam Tijani was pious, disciplined, trustworhy — Ex Secretary, LSMPW

Kindly Share This Story:

By Haroon Balogun

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. Rahman Ishola has described the late Imam of the State House Mosques, Alhaji Ismail Adejare Tijani as a pious, hardworking, disciplined, humble and trustworthy clergy during his lifetime.

At a Special prayer session organised by the Board in collaboration with the League of Ulama (Board Islamic Clerics) and Hajj guides, held at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, Ishola said the late Imam contributed immensely to the growth of Islamic Religion, the State House Mosques as well as the annual Hajj

exercise embarked upon by the Board, adding that he left behind a legacy worthy of emulation.

“Alhaji Ismail was not born with a silver-spoon but struggled on his own to achieve greatness. Everyone that came across him usually felt his presence because he was always ready to render assistance with his little God-given wealth and at the expense of his life.

Ishola affirmed that he knew the late Adejare during their University days and later became colleagues in the Lagos State Public Service. He stressed that the late Imam had been a very good and reliable partner who has never harboured ill-feelings against anyone or engaged in enmity with anybody since his knew him during his university days.

“I will personally miss him, because he was a man who stood by the truth always without minding whose ox is gored. May Almighty Allah in His infinite mercies admit him into the garden of bliss, Ameen

Ishola urged other members of the League of Ulama (clerics) and Hajj guides to show love and fear God in their dealings with one another while carrying out the spiritual and herculean tasks of guiding the intending pilgrims on the exercise of the Hajj rites both in Nigeria and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In his contribution, the Director of Operations, Mr. Kamal Zubair, appealed to the clerics to always follow laid down protocols for dissemination of information within the system. He said, “the idea of going directly to the office of the Hon. Commissioner, Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Religious Affairs or Head of Operations for information concerning Hajj exercise without recourse to their Chairman is inappropriate”. He advised that whatever information they needed should be sought directly from their Chairman.

Vanguard News Nigeria

