By Boluwaji Obahopo

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Thursday expressed sadness over the death of Gen. Olubunmi Irefin, saying that the late Army officer was one of Nigeria finest Army.

The governor in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo said the state will commence an urgent movement to name the State college of Science after the late general.

The statement reads apart, “The Governor, Government and people of Kogi State regret the demise of an outstanding Army Officer who hailed from the State, Late Gen. Olubunmi Irefin.

“The late Army General who was the GOC, 6 Div. recently gave her late mum a befitting last honor. For him to die a few weeks after burying his mother is heart rendering.

“Like many outstanding Generals Kogi has produced, the Late Gen. Irefin was a chemistry of brilliance, bravery, courage and inalienable loyalty to the Nigerian nation.

“For years, he defended Nigeria as a committed Army Officer and also the integrity of the Army. Nigeria has lost a Green-heart-figher who gave all to his nation and her people.

“As we mourn the demise of a son we are proud of, we also commiserate with the Chief of Army Staff as well as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“The Late General Olubunmi Irefin was not just a brave soldier; but also an accomplished scholar of repute. To this end, the Kogi State Government shall be putting in place, modalities to rename the Government Science Secondary School, Okedayo as Olu Irefin Science Secondary School, Okedayo. This is to inspire a new generation of Kogi youth to embrace hardwork and excellence.

“Our hearts are with his immediate family in this dark moment of grief. May God give you all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

