LASU blazes trail, offers doctorate progammes in Business, Public Admin

By Elizabeth Osayande

THE Lagos State University, LASU, has blazed the trail by becoming the first university in the country to offer doctorate degree programmes in Business Administration (DBA) and Public Administration (DPA) respectively.

This was made known at the historic orientation programme organised by the University for the newly-admitted students for both Doctor of Business Administration and Doctor of Public Administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Joseph Olagunju, while congratulating the first set of students admitted for these programmes narrated a brief history of the programmes.

He warmly appreciated the new students for taking the right decision of joining an academic institution of great repute – Lagos State University.

He equally congratulated Faculty of Management Sciences for blazing the trail and for emerging as the first faculty to kick – start the programmes, noting that the faculty of education is presently at the concluding stage of hers.

However, making clarification on the difference between Ph.D and DBA, the revered Professor of Medical Biochemistry said “…although both are focused on business, a DBA degree and a Ph.D in Business Administration are quite different. A Ph.D in Business Administration is a research – oriented doctoral degree ideal for those interested in pursuing a career in academia and contributing to business scholarship, while a DBA degree focuses on theoretical knowledge that can be applied to the practice of business and business management.” Adding that a Doctor of Business Administration or DBA degree is a terminal business – focused degree that provides practical knowledge that can be directly applied in the workplace.”

Earlier in his speech, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Elias Wahab, welcomed the newly-admitted students at the postgraduate level to the second best university in Nigeria as rated by the Times Higher Education (THE) world University ranking 2021 and on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun, SAN, appreciated the fresh students’ choice of making the most preferred University in Nigeria an option.

“On behalf of the VC, I welcome you all to the most preferred University in Nigeria, we started small, but, currently attaining greater heights…the social reality in sociology is that the town and the gown must have a meeting point and this is a meeting point for us…there is need to gain more knowledge, share ideas with the academic world.”

Prof. Wahab assured the students on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, of capable hands, but, charged them to study hard to achieve excellence.

