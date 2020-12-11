LAND DISPUTE -; Two killed, Monarch hospitalised in Ondo after midnight attack by gunmen

Kindly Share This Story:

— Palace razed

— Arrested suspects says they were hired from Kogi

– We’re on top of the situation – Police

Dayo Johnson Akure

Also, the 100 year old traditional ruler of lsinigbo community, Oba Samuel Fadahunsi has sustained serious injuries and hospitalised after gunmen attacked his palace and set it ablaze.

Reports had it that the gunmen who stormed lsinigbo community in a reprisal attack killed the two persons including the monarch driver and his junior brother.

The driver was said to have been locked inside one of the vehicles met in the palace and set ablazed while the monarchs brother was shot severally but later died at an undisclosed hospital.

READ ALSO Buhari mourns late Nigerian Ambassador to the US

Vanguard gathered that the centenarian monarch was also trapped when the gunmen stormed the palace in the early hours on Friday.

He was reportedly rescued after some youths mobilised to the palace and chased away the gunmen.

Recall that hoodlums a week ago sacked the traditional of a neighboring community Ode, Oba Sunday Boboye and set his palace ablazed following land dispute between the two communities.

Isinigbo and neighbouring Ode community have been at loggerheads over land dispute following which properties worth million of naira have been razed and over 150 buildings destroyed.

Oba Boboye, his wife Olori Adebimpe and other family members who scaled the palace fence to escaped being killed during the week have relocated to Akure, the state capital.

Speaking on the attack, the Secretary of Isinigbo, Adeleye Rotimi, said they didn’t take serious the threat of an attack until the gunmen used another route to attack the community.

Rotimi said Oba Fadahunsi was responding to treatment at a private hospital.

The secretary denied allegation of offering to pay N100,000 to Oba Boboye to allow them remain in their houses.

Oba Boboye had insisted that he had secured a court judgement in 2017 that a large portion of land sold by Isinigbo belonged to him.

He said all efforts to call the new buyers for negotiation failed as they offered to pay N100,000 per plot against the N600,000 he demanded.

Meanwhile, source in the state police command confirmed that two persons, Fatai Ali aged 25 and Onu Adejo aged 27 who hailed from Kogi State have been arrested.

Vanguard was informed that they were arrested by men of the 32 Artillery Brigade Owena cantonment over the dispute between Ode and Isinigbo.

They were reportedly arrested with live ammunition and have made confessional statements that they were hired to come to the state to cause the havoc.

Vanguard gathered that they have been handed over to the Ondo State Police for further investigation and prosecution.

Contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command Tee Leo lkoro confirmed the killing of two person during the midnight attack.

Ikoro said that some arrest have been made and that the state police command was on top of the situation.

Meanwhile, detectives have been deployed to the troubled communities by the state police commissioner Bolaji Salami to maintain peace.

Kindly Share This Story: